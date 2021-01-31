stETH (Lido) Hits Market Cap of $35.87 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $35.87 million and approximately $13,539.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,312.71 or 0.03988349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

