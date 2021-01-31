Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

