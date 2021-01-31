Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Shares of MAR traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 4,896,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

