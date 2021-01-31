Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $701.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,324. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

