Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 155,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.33. 7,315,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

