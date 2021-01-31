Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 15,649,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

