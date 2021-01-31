Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.