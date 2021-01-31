Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. 4,916,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

