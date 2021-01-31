Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $12.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

