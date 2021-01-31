STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

STM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,864. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

