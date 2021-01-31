Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

STKAF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Stockland has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

