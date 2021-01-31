Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
STKAF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Stockland has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.64.
About Stockland
