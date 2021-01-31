StormX Market Capitalization Hits $24.60 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

StormX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

