STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Hits $34,167.45

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. STRAKS has a total market cap of $34,167.45 and approximately $35.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.31 or 0.03955816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00390874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.01211057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00534916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00419199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00262727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022543 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

