Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

