Stratis Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $75.19 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019047 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

