Streamit Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4,540.17 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $4,540.17 and $106.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/