Streamit Coin (STREAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $396.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 182.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 195.1% higher against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $12,942.00 and approximately $396.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/