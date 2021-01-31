Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 82.1% in January

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

