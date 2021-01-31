Streamr Price Hits $0.0582 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $41.59 million and $2.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.