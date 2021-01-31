StrongHands Trading 32.5% Higher This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $660,315.57 and $442.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,329,537,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,916,343,400 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

