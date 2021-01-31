Strs Ohio Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

GLW stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.