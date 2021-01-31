Strs Ohio Has $3.87 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

