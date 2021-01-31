Strs Ohio Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

