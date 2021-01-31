Strs Ohio Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $22,750,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

