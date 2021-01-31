Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Parsley Energy worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,492 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

