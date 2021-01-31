Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Cactus worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,859,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cactus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

