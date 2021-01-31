Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

