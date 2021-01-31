Strs Ohio Purchases 2,355 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,848,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

