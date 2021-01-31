Strs Ohio Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

