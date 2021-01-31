Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of The AZEK worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.