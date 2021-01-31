Strs Ohio Sells 2,487 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

