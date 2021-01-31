Strs Ohio Sells 34,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 128,732 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

