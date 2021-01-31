SUKU (SUKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $249,353.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $249,353.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

SUKU Token Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

