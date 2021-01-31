Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMR stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.