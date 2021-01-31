SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $45.99 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. SUN has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and $147.11 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00029137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

