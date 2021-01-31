Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVA stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

