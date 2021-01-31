Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 133.44%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

