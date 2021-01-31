Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $6.15 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $30.18 million and $6.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.42 or 0.03997614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,052,732 coins and its circulating supply is 305,631,012 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

