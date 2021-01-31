Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.08 or 0.03916428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,039,149 coins and its circulating supply is 305,670,473 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

