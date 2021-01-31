sUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.67 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.39 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.