Sushi One Day Volume Reaches $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00132857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

