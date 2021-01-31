Swace Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,497.00 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Swace has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Swace has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $12,497.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.
