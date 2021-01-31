Swapcoinz Hits One Day Volume of $519,140.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $519,140.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.
Swapcoinz Profile
Buying and Selling Swapcoinz
