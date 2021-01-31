Swarm City (SWT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,388.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $83,767.27 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

