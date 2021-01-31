Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $7.70 million and $1.96 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.