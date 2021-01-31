Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $112.65 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $112.65 million and $217.18 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.
About Swipe
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars.
