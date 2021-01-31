Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

