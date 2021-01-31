Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Switch has a total market capitalization of $193,706.18 and $126,974.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00089881 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012742 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.