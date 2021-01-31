Sylo Price Down 3.2% This Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Sylo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $150,256.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000108 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.