Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SYIEY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

